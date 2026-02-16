CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Check Gender-Wise Dress Code For Students

CBSE Board Exams Dress Code: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin tomorrow, February 16, 2026, for approximately 46 lakh registered students. This year's exams saw several reforms and strict rules, including how scores are calculated for Class 12, two board examinations for Class 10 to help students improve or save their year, and the no-entry-after-10 AM rule at examination centres.

Among these guidelines, there are norms that students must strictly adhere to-the dress-code guidelines-or else they may not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Dress-Code Instructions for CBSE Board Exams 2026

The dress-code norms vary for private and regular students. Students enrolled in a regular school must wear their official school uniform, while private students are allowed to wear light clothes such as shirts or T-shirts.

What Should and Should Not Boys Wear?

Male students appearing for the examination should wear simple trousers or pants without any fancy designs. They should not wear clothes that have multiple zip pockets, large buttons, or any metallic attachments. For footwear, it is better if they wear simple sandals, slippers, or plain shoes.

Students should avoid caps, scarves, smartwatches, or electronic gadgets, as these will be withheld by the exam centre.

What Should and Should Not Girls Wear?

Female students appearing for the exam should avoid heavy dresses, layered outfits, or embroidered garments. They are advised to strictly avoid wearing jewellery such as earrings, nose pins, anklets, bracelets, rings, or necklaces.

They can wear flat slippers or simple chappals and should avoid heels and hair accessories with metallic parts.

Exam-Day Guidelines: Strict 10 AM Entry

CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, during a recent live webinar, shared guidelines for exam day. The schedule mandates entering the examination centre before 10 AM, with no entry allowed after 10 AM.

Online Evaluation Process That Students Must Know Before Exams

The board introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) process, which means the evaluation process for Class 12 will be completely online. The answer sheets of candidates will be uploaded onto CBSE's software, and teachers will check and award marks on the same platform.

While teachers will be checking the sheets online, students must still ensure neat and clean handwriting so that the system and evaluators can easily understand what is written.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Examinations 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 10 for students of over 31,000 affiliated schools in India and 26 countries abroad.