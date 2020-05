CBSE Exams In July. Check List Of Subjects Here

CBSE exam for remaining subjects will be held in first half of July

CBSE, yesterday, announced the exam dates for remaining papers. CBSE board exams will resume on July 1 and conclude on July 15. So far, only this much has been announced and subject-wise schedule is still awaited. CBSE will release the detailed schedule in a couple of days, a board official said upon inquiries about the time-table.

Apart from holding exams for remaining papers which were postponed due to the lockdown, CBSE will also hold exams for those papers in which North East Delhi students could not appear due to the Delhi violence. These papers were held for the rest of India before the lockdown.

After HRD Minister announced the prospective dates for examination, CBSE also released a notice saying that the subjects for which exams will be held was announced by CBSE on April 1.

Here's what the board said about subjects for which board exams would resume.

For class 10, no more examination will be held for the rest of India. However, for students in North East Delhi, examination will be held for 6 subjects. These subjects are Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science, and Social Science.

For class 12, exam will be held for 12 subjects for all students across India. These subjects include Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology, and Bio-Technology.

For class 12 students in North East Delhi, exams will also be held for the following subjects: English Elective - N & C, English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

Click here for more Education News