Apply Online For CBSE Recruitment 2025 For Various Posts Before Deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for various posts. The online applications for the role can be filled from December 2, 2025 to December 22, 2025. The deadline to submit the forms is 11:59 pm on the last day. The interested candidates may apply online through the Board's website www.cbse.gov.in.

The vacancy is open for the following posts:

Assistant Secretary- 8 posts

Assistant Professor and Assistant Director (Academics)- 12 posts

Assistant Professor and Assistant Director (Training)- 8 posts

Assistant Professor and Assistant Director (Skill Education)- 7 posts

Accounts Officer- 2 posts

Superintendent- 27 posts

Junior Translation Officer- 9 posts

Junior Accountant- 16 posts

Junior Assistant- 35 posts

Eligibility

Assistant Secretary

Essential: Bachelor's Degree from a recognised University/ Institution.

Age Limit: 35 years

Stages of Recruitment: Tier-1: MCQ Based Preliminary Screening Examination.

Tier-2: Objective Type (OMR based) & Descriptive Type written main examination.

Tier-3: Interview

Assistant Professor and Assistant Director (Academics/ Training/ Skill Education) Essential: Post Graduate Degree in any discipline with 55 per cent marks (or equivalent grade) from a recognised university/ institute with provision of applicable concession to the respective categories.

Desirable:

i. B.Ed./M.Ed or equivalent from a recognised university/ institute.

ii. NET/SLET

iii. NET-JRF

iv. Doctorate Degree from a recognised university/ institute.

Age limit: 30 years

Stages of Recruitment: Tier-1: MCQ based preliminary screening examination.

Tier-2: Objective Type (OMR Based) & Descriptive Type Written Main Examination.

Tier-3: Interview

The complete list of eligibility criteria for all posts can be checked on the official website of CBSE.



Application fees

Applicants from the unreserved category/OBC/EWS are required to pay Rs 1,500 application fee and 250 processing fees for Group A posts. Those applying for Group B posts are required to pay Rs 800 as application fees and 250 as processing fees.

Individuals applying for Group C posts are required to pay Rs 800 as application fees and Rs 250 as processing fees.

CBSE conducts Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ2026) on All India Competitive Examination basis for filling up various posts. The selected candidates may be posted in any of the CBSE offices.