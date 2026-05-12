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CBSE Class 12 Result Delay Triggers Meme Fest On X: "GTA 6 Will Come Before This Result"

CBSE Class 12 result announcement is awaited by 18 lakh students, sparking sarcastic comments on social media.

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CBSE Class 12 Result Delay Triggers Meme Fest On X: "GTA 6 Will Come Before This Result"
CBSE Yet To Announce Class 12 Result As Students Await Updates
  • CBSE Class 12 result announcement awaited by lakhs of students nationwide
  • Social media posts on CBSE pages filled with sarcastic comments and memes
  • DigiLocker indicated the result will be announced soon without an official date
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 result, which is expected to be announced in the coming days, has filled social media with sarcastic comments as lakhs of students across the country await it.

On Tuesday, as CBSE posted details for the "CBSE Pre-Subroto Football Calendar 2026," the comment box was filled with sarcastic replies. One student wrote, "GTA 6 will come before this result."

While another wrote, "They are busy in zonal matches when results are awaited by 18L students across the country and abroad. Hats off to you, CBSE."

In another post on CBSE's International Nurses Day, a comment read, "Bhai tum log sab kar rahe ho par result nhi de rahe, thoda to sharam karo, kam se kam date to bata do." Another student wrote, "Gaslight mt kr yaar".

One more user wrote, “CBSE Class 12 result is helping me get my 10k steps a day!". Some reactions reflected a mix of humour and stress. One user commented, “CBSE wale result nahi de rahe, aur NEET exam bhi cancel ho gaya. Life is cooked, man!!”

Like this, all posts by CBSE were filled with sarcastic comments and memes. The board has yet to announce the official date; however, DigiLocker recently updated that the result will be announced soon.

Official websites:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

Additionally, the results will also be available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), ensuring smoother access during peak traffic.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

  • Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
  • Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
  • Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download or print the scorecard for future reference

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, following which the board began the evaluation and result compilation process.

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