CBSE Class 12 Result Delay Triggers Meme Fest On X: "GTA 6 Will Come Before This Result"

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 result, which is expected to be announced in the coming days, has filled social media with sarcastic comments as lakhs of students across the country await it.

On Tuesday, as CBSE posted details for the "CBSE Pre-Subroto Football Calendar 2026," the comment box was filled with sarcastic replies. One student wrote, "GTA 6 will come before this result."

The journey to CBSE Pre-Subroto 2026 starts here.



With zonal matches set across the country and the national stage waiting ahead, it's time for teams to gear up, stay focused, and step onto the field with confidence.



Mark the dates and get ready for the season ahead.… pic.twitter.com/atDGbvjOtr — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 12, 2026

gta 6 will come before this result — potice (@potice188487) May 12, 2026

While another wrote, "They are busy in zonal matches when results are awaited by 18L students across the country and abroad. Hats off to you, CBSE."

In another post on CBSE's International Nurses Day, a comment read, "Bhai tum log sab kar rahe ho par result nhi de rahe, thoda to sharam karo, kam se kam date to bata do." Another student wrote, "Gaslight mt kr yaar".

Gaslight mt kr yaar — Satyam Jha (@SatyamJha154722) May 12, 2026

Bhai tum log sab kar rahe ho par result nhi de rahe, thoda to saram karo, kam se kam date to bata do — Prakhar Mishra (@navneetskin) May 12, 2026

One more user wrote, “CBSE Class 12 result is helping me get my 10k steps a day!". Some reactions reflected a mix of humour and stress. One user commented, “CBSE wale result nahi de rahe, aur NEET exam bhi cancel ho gaya. Life is cooked, man!!”

#cbse class 12 result is helping me get my 10k steps a day! pic.twitter.com/qz5Ss4A5li — Aditi Ray (@aditi_ray_14) May 12, 2026

CBSE wale result nahi de rhe and NEET exam also cancelled, life is cooked man!! — asenico (@indrax_690) May 12, 2026

CBSE Walo Ab Result Batane Mein Bhi Kya Ek Saal Lagega Kya? 😭#12thResult #cbse pic.twitter.com/iXegh82BJU — MajakBaz (@MajakBaz) May 12, 2026

Like this, all posts by CBSE were filled with sarcastic comments and memes. The board has yet to announce the official date; however, DigiLocker recently updated that the result will be announced soon.

Official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Additionally, the results will also be available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), ensuring smoother access during peak traffic.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, following which the board began the evaluation and result compilation process.