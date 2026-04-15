CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: No Topper List As Board Maintains Policy To Curb Competition

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 Session 1 results, continuing its policy of not releasing a topper or merit list to discourage unhealthy academic competition.

The board has once again confirmed that it will not rank students or publish any list of top performers. It also does not award first, second or third divisions. Instead, merit certificates will be given to the top 0.1 percent of students who score the highest marks in individual subjects. These certificates will be made available through DigiLocker after the second phase of board examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: 93.70% Students Pass, Here's Direct Link To Check



Despite the absence of a merit list, the overall performance of students remains strong. The pass percentage for 2026 stands at 93.70 percent. Girls have once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 percent, while boys have achieved 92.6 percent.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out: 93.70% Per Cent Pass, Download Link Here

Students can access their results through official CBSE websites as well as digital platforms such as the UMANG app and DigiLocker. They will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth and security PIN to log in.

The examinations were conducted from 17 February to 11 March, with nearly 25 lakh students appearing this year.

CBSE officials have said that the decision to avoid declaring toppers is aimed at reducing pressure on students and encouraging a more balanced approach to learning, while still recognising high achievers through subject-wise merit certificates.