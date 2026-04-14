CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 board examination results in April, as the second board exams are scheduled to be held in May 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download the results on the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in.

How To Download CBSE 10th Result Via Official Website?

Visit the official CBSE results website results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and other details as required.

Click on "Submit".

Your Class 10 and 12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Download Link

Official Websites To Download Your Result

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Check Your Class 10 and 12 Result Via SMS

Students can send a text message in the format "cbse10" or "cbse12" followed by their "RollNumber," "School Code," and "Centre Number" to 7738299899 to receive their results.

Parinam Manjusha

The results will also be available on CBSE's academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha' which is integrated with DigiLocker. "UMANG" mobile platform will also host the Class 10 and 12 results.

Students falling short by one or two marks in Class 10 may be awarded grace marks. To pass the examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams commenced on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10, 2026.