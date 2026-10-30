CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2026-27: Download PDF, Practice Questions To Score Better

CBSE 10th Maths Sample Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Mathematics Basic Sample Question Paper for Class 10 for the 2026-27 academic session on the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in. The paper and marking scheme explain the format and marks distribution. The CBSE Class 10 board exam datesheet for 2027 has not been announced. Examinations are generally held in February-March; students should wait for the official schedule. CBSE has stated that there is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for 2026-27.

CBSE Class 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026-27

Click on the given below link to download the CBSE Class 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026-27 with answer key:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27

The Mathematics Basic paper will carry 80 marks, with three hours to complete it. It will have 38 compulsory questions in five sections. Section A will include 18 multiple-choice questions and two assertion-reason questions of one mark each. Section B will have five very short answer questions of two marks each, while Section C will contain six short answer questions of three marks each.

Section D will comprise four long answer questions carrying five marks each. Section E will have three case study-based questions of four marks each. Internal choices will be available in selected questions. Calculators are not allowed.

Click here: CBSE Class 10th Maths Curriculum for the Academic Year 2026-27

Internal Assessment: 20 Marks

Periodic Test and Multiple Assessment: 10 marks

10 marks Portfolio: 5 marks

5 marks Lab Practical: 5 marks

Students are advised to download the CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2026-27 and practice regularly to understand the exam pattern and score better in the CBSE Class 10th board exam.