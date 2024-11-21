CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin On February 15: Check Key Changes Introduced This Year

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to commence the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2024-25 academic year from February 15, 2025. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will wrap up on April 4. Approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams, which will be conducted across India and in 26 countries abroad.

Key Changes For CBSE Board Exams 2025

A major update in this year's exam pattern is the emphasis on competency-based questions, especially for Class 12. These questions aim to assess students' ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios. This aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on developing students' problem-solving and analytical skills.

Class 12: Competency-based questions have been increased to 50%, up from 40% last year. These will include MCQs, case-based, and source-based questions.

Class 10: The exam pattern remains unchanged, with 50% of questions being competency-based, as introduced in the previous session.

This shift will reduce the proportion of constructed response questions, such as short and long answer types, for both classes.

Attendance Requirements



Students must maintain at least 75% attendance to be eligible for the board exams. However, a 25% relaxation is offered for specific circumstances, including medical emergencies or participation in sports tournaments, upon submission of valid documentation.

Enhanced Security Measures



CBSE plans to implement biometric authentication during and after exams. Digital fingerprinting, photo capturing, and face matching with candidates' scanned images will ensure secure and transparent processes.

Starting from the 2025-26 academic session, CBSE will bring back the two-term board exam system. This will allow students to demonstrate their progress across two assessment windows each year.

With these updates, CBSE aims to make its evaluation system more robust and in line with contemporary educational practices. Students are advised to review the new format and prepare accordingly.