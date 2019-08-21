Easier Question Paper For Class 10 Students In 2020: CBSE

CBSE has changed the paper pattern for class 10 board exam to be conducted next year

Students appearing in the CBSE board exams in 2020 will sit for an easier paper. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a tweet yesterday, said that the number of descriptive questions in class 10th question papers in many subjects have been reduced. Lesser number of descriptive questions imply that the paper will less lengthy and time-taking than it used to be.

The number of descriptive questions have been reduced for subjects like Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Home Science, and Sanskrit.

#CBSE 2020 exam pattern change brings cheers to students:Number of descriptive questions reduced for class X including Hindi, Eng. Sc. Maths,https://t.co/phbRmjWHfY.Home Sc. Skt.This means, students will get time to think,write more creative answers, of course,without any stress — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 20, 2019

In the beginning of this year, CBSE had announced some major changes in the assessment methods citing the gap between learning outcomes and assessment methods.

"It is a necessity now that 'assessment of learning' must be augmented with 'assessment as learning' and 'assessment for learning'", said CBSE.

The change proposed inclusion of objective questions in the question paper. A minimum of 25% questions were proposed to be objective in nature including multiple choice questions.

Subjective questions are to comprise 75% of the paper and the number of subjective questions are to be reduced to allow students time to think and write more creative answers 'without stress'.

The board had implemented several changes in the board exams held this year as well. This included 33% internal options and subject-wise format.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.