Two Board Exams To Be Held From Next Academic Year

Students who would be appearing in Class 10, 12 exams in the academic year 2025-26 will have the option to appear in board exams twice from that year. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the launch of PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh. Around 211 schools of the state will be upgraded under the move.

News agency PTI quoted Mr Pradhan as saying, "One of the objectives of the new National Education Policy (NEP), unveiled in 2020, is to reduce the academic stress on students. From the 2025-26 academic session, students will get an opportunity to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams twice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision through the NEP is to keep students stress-free, enrich them with quality education, keep students linked with culture and prepare them for the future. This is the formula for making India a developed country by 2047."

The minister also highlighted the concept of introducing 10 bag-less days in school every year. He stressed on engaging students with art, culture and sports, among other activities.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August last year, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score from the two exams.

In the first phase of the PM SHRI scheme, 211 schools (193 elementary level and 18 secondary ones) will be upgraded in Chhattisgarh on a 'hub and spoke' model by spending Rs 2 crore on each of them, the Union minister said. The function was held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium in Raipur.