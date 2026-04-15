CBSE Board Results 2026: When Will Class 10 Scorecard Be Out? Here's What We Know So Far

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 results 2026 soon, according to sources. The early declaration this year is attributed to the second round of board exams scheduled for May 2026. Following a fast-tracked assessment process, the board may release the scorecards shortly.

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the Class 10 examination. Those falling short by one or two marks may be awarded grace marks. The CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

The board has largely completed its preparations, including the evaluation process, which typically takes a few weeks. Examiners usually work eight-hour shifts, checking around 20 answer sheets per day for major subjects and 25 for others.

Over 25 lakh students are awaiting their results. DigiLocker and the UMANG app have already updated their result sections, indicating that results will be released "soon". Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website results.cbse.nic.in, as well as via DigiLocker, UMANG, and SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time

CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 board results tomorrow, April 16, 2026. In the past two years, results were declared around 1 pm, a trend that may continue this year.

Details Students Should Keep Ready

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen. Digital marksheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker shortly after the results are announced.

Official Websites To Download Results

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Steps To Download Results Via Official Website

Visit official CBSE website results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and keep it for future use.

Details Released In The Class 10 Result PDF