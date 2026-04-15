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CBSE 10th Result 2026: Trivandrum, Vijayawada Top With 99.79%, Region-Wise Highlights Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Trivandrum and Vijayawada have once again emerged as the top-performing regions, each recording a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent.

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CBSE 10th Result 2026: Trivandrum, Vijayawada Top With 99.79%, Region-Wise Highlights Here
CBSE Class 10 Result Declared, Trivandrum and Vijayawada Tops

CBSE Region-Wise Topper List: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board examination results today, April 15, 2026. Trivandrum and Vijayawada have once again emerged as the top-performing regions, each recording a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent. The overall pass percentage stands at 93.70 per cent, a 0.04 per cent rise from last year. 

Delhi-East Region recorded a pass percentage of 97.33 per cent with 2,10,238 students having appeared, while Delhi-West region had 1,34,989 students appear with 97.45 per cent students passing. Overall, 97.38 per cent students passed in Delhi.

Around 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category in the CBSE Class 10 results this year.

Region-Wise Performance

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Will CBSE Release a Topper List?

CBSE has once again confirmed that it will not rank students or publish a list of top performers, in an effort to discourage unhealthy academic competition.

Among school categories, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.57 per cent, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) at 99.42 per cent. Government schools registered a pass percentage of 91.43 per cent, government-aided schools 91.01 per cent, while private schools stood at 93.77 per cent.

Check Your Result via Official Website

  • Visit official CBSE website results.cbse.nic.in.
  • Click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.
  • Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.
  • Click on "Submit".
  • Your marksheet will appear on the screen.
  • Download and keep it for future use.

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