CBSE 10th 2026 Result Declared: Check Your Scores, Marksheet Via UMANG App

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: The CBSE Class 10 results declared today, April 15 are available for download on the official website of the board and UMANG platform, which allows students to check their results intantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

How To Download Marksheet On UMANG App?

Visit the official website at web.umang.gov.in.

Click on "CBSE Class X Results 2026".

Enter required details like class, roll number, and application number.

View and download your result.

Download Link Via UMANG App

Download Via DigiLocker

Downlaod Via Official Website

Check Results via SMS

Students can send a text message in the format "cbse10" followed by their "RollNumber," "School Code," and "Centre Number" to 7738299899 to receive their results.

How To Download Your Result via Official Websites?

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin

Click on "Submit".

Your Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Students falling short by one or two marks in Class 10 may be awarded grace marks. To pass the examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall.

CBSE conducted the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 for the students of more than 31,000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to April 10. About 46 lakh students appeared for these examinations at more than 8,074 centres across the country and abroad.