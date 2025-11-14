CBSE Board Exams 2026: Professor Shares Key Tips To Ace Science Papers

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2025-26 academic year from February 17, 2026. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board has announced that from 2026 onwards, two board examinations will be held for Class 10 students in an academic year. The Class 12 Physics paper is scheduled for February 20, while the Chemistry exam will be held on February 28.



The CBSE Class 10 exams will take place between February 17 and March 10, and the Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9. One of the most challenging papers for Class 10 students, Science, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25.



Scoring well in the Science paper is crucial for achieving a good overall result. Students often find the questions slightly difficult, making it important to prepare thoroughly. They must revise all topics carefully, understand the concepts clearly, and apply their theoretical knowledge to solve numerical and multiple-choice questions effectively.

Here are key tips shared by Physics Professor Rakshak Sir from PhysicsWallah:

Sharing his advice, Rakshak Sir said, "Class 10 board exams can feel daunting, but with the right approach, they become very manageable. In the last few years, CBSE has shifted towards conceptual, application-based, and competency-focused questions. So instead of memorising, students must focus on understanding what they're studying. Getting the basics clear and revising notes is essential. Students should practice all numerical questions in physics, revise reactions in chemistry, and work on diagrams and key terms in biology. Most importantly, solving sample papers is extremely helpful. Even one paper a week can improve accuracy and confidence. Class 10 isn't tough; it just needs the right start at the right time. And that time is now. With a sustained study schedule, you will ace the exams."

For Class 12 students, the difficulty level of last year's papers has naturally led to some nervousness ahead of the upcoming exams. Rakshak Sir advised that the best way to overcome this fear is to prepare with clarity. Students should begin by completing the syllabus and ensuring they understand the concepts rather than simply reading them. CBSE has been asking more conceptual questions in recent years, making depth of understanding crucial.



He added that revision must be done strategically, with focus on high-weightage chapters such as Semiconductors, Optics, and Modern Physics.

Students should rely on class notes and attempt as many numerical questions and previous years' papers as possible. He also emphasised not skipping mock tests and recommended attempting three to four full-length papers and getting them evaluated by teachers. According to him, this helps students identify areas of improvement. With consistent effort and strong fundamentals, scoring above 90 is achievable.

"Take it one day at a time, trust your preparation, and you will do well," he said.