CBSE Issues Important Notice To Schools For Board Exams 2026, Check Details

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice to schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for students of Classes 10 and 12 who will appear in the 2026 board examinations. The Board has directed all affiliated schools to ensure accurate and timely submission of data, as only students included in the LOC will be permitted to sit for the exams.

For the first time, the Class 10 LOC will reflect provisions under the newly introduced two-board examination policy. CBSE has clarified that the main examination scheduled for February 2026 will be compulsory for all Class 10 students, and the LOC must include every candidate. Schools are also required to link students' APAAR IDs while submitting data, with exemptions granted to institutions located abroad.

The Board has stressed that both data submission and fee payment deadlines will be strictly adhered to. For schools in India, the normal fee submission window will remain open from August 29 to September 30, 2025, while submissions with late fees will be accepted until October 11, 2025. CBSE has further reiterated that payments will be accepted only through digital modes.

Principals have been instructed to conduct orientation sessions for students and parents, particularly to explain the second board examination for Class 10 scheduled in May 2026. Schools must carefully verify students' personal details, subject codes, and categories, as no corrections will be allowed once the deadlines expire.

Special provisions for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) will continue, with a dedicated portal being introduced this year for uploading CWSN data before the LOC deadline.

The Board has cautioned that requests for subject changes, category modifications, or late sponsorships will not be entertained after final submission. Newly affiliated schools have also been directed to complete their registration on the OASIS and HPE portals before uploading LOC data. Additionally, schools must ensure that the number of candidates sponsored is proportionate to their teacher strength, as this will determine evaluator appointments.

Highlighting the importance of error-free data, the Board has warned that excuses for incorrect or incomplete submissions will not be accepted. A data verification slip will also be generated for each candidate in October 2025 to allow limited corrections before records are finalised.