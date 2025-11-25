CBSE Board Exam 2026: Detailed Sample Paper Of Class 12 History

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the board exams for Class 10 and 12 in February 2026. The board exams for both the classes will begin on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, while the Class 12 exams will end on April 9, 2026. Providing students multiple opportunities to improve their performance, CBSE has decided to conduct two board exams for Class 10 this year.

To help students familiarise themselves with the new examination pattern, CBSE has released sample papers for all subjects. The board has advised students to carefully go through these papers to understand the types of questions, marking schemes, and paper formats.

Detailed sample paper for Class 12 History

In which two categories do the historians of religion often classify bhakti traditions?

a) How many well have been estimated by the Scholars have estimated in Mohenjodaro?

b) Where is Brihadishvara temple located?

c) Mention any two centres of the National movement.

On the given political map of India, locate and label the following with appropriate symbols:

I. Amaravati – A Stupa

II. II. Magadha Mahajanapada

III. Rakhigarhi- Harappan site

IV. Or Lothal-Harappan site

On the same outline map, two places have been marked as ‘A' and ‘B' as the centres of the Revolt of 1857. Identify them and write their correct names on the lines drawn near them.

Countering the demand for separate electorates, Govind Ballabh Pant declared that it was not only harmful for the nation but also for the minorities. He agreed with B. Pocker Bahadur that the success of a democracy was to be judged by the confidence it generated amongst different sections of people. He agreed too that every citizen in a free state should be treated in a manner that satisfied “not only his material wants but also his spiritual sense of self-respect”, and that the majority community had an obligation to try and understand the problems of minorities and empathise with their aspirations. Yet Pant opposed the idea of separate electorates. It was a suicidal demand, he argued, that would permanently isolate the minorities, make them vulnerable, and deprive them of any effective say within the government. Source-page no 329, Chapter 4, Themes in Indian History-III, NCERT 33.1. Why were the national leaders countering demand for separate electorates? 33.2. Imagine you were a member of the Constituent Assembly. Would you have supported the idea of separate electorates? Give reasons to justify your answer. 33.3. What was the argument given by B. Pocker Bahadur to which Govind Ballabh Pant agreed?



How do we know about the Buddha's teachings? These have been reconstructed by carefully editing, translating and analysing the Buddhist texts mentioned earlier. Historians have also tried to reconstruct details of his life from hagiographies. Many of these were written down at least a century after the time of the Buddha, in an attempt to preserve memories of the great teacher. Source-Chapter-4, Themes in Indian History-I, NCERT 31.1. What do you understand by the term ‘hagiographies? 31.2. Write any one teaching/philosophy of Buddha. 31.3. Why did art historians need to acquire familiarity with hagiographies?



Read the given passage and answer the following questions Often associated with the goddess were forms of worship that were classified as ‘Tantra Vidya'. Tantric practices were widespread in several parts of the subcontinent – they were open to women and men, and practitioners often ignored differences of caste and class within the ritual context. Many of these ideas influenced Shaivism as well as Buddhism, especially in the eastern, northern and southern parts of the subcontinent. Source-page no142, chapter-2, Themes in Indian History-II, NCERT 32.1. Is tantric tradition different from Vedic tradition? 32.2. “Tantric practices somewhat inculcated the notion of an egalitarian society.” Do you agree?