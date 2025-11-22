BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Dummy Admit Card Released, Correction Window Open

Bihar Board Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit cards for the Class 10 (matric) and Class 12 (intermediate) exams 2026. Students who have registered for the exams can download the dummy admit cards through the links available on the board's official websites: exams.biharboardonline.com and intermediate.biharboardonline.com, respectively.

Students will need their registration numbers and dates of birth to download the BSEB dummy admit cards 2026.

Corrections to the dummy admit cards, such as names, parents' names, and dates of birth, can be made with the help of school headmasters. The correction window will remain open until November 27.

For any issues in downloading the Class 10 dummy admit card or correcting errors, students can contact the helpline numbers 9430429722 or 0612-2232239.

For Class 12 dummy admit card issues or corrections, students can reach out to 0612-2230039 for assistance.

Corrections related to gender, caste, disability, religion, photo, signature, subjects, nationality, Aadhaar number, marital status, or category require approval from the school principal.

The board has also sent messages to students' registered mobile numbers, informing them to download their dummy admit cards by themselves using the provided link.