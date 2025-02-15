CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Students Appear For English, Entrepreneurship Papers

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams are currently underway. Class 10 students are appearing for the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, while Class 12 students are taking the Entrepreneurship exam. The exams began at 10.30am and will conclude at 1.30pm. Strict security measures are in place, with students undergoing checks, while mobile phones and electronic items remain strictly prohibited.

This year, approximately 42 lakh students are appearing for the exams at 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries abroad. The board has issued guidelines regarding the dress code, permitted and prohibited items in the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs), and associated penalties.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Here's What Students, Parents Have To Say

"We are appearing for the English exam today. I have prepared well, so I am not very tense. I hope it goes well," a student at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School in Hyderabad said while speaking to PTI.

"My Child Has Prepared Well and Worked Hard," Says Parent

"My child has prepared well and put in a lot of effort. The entry process began at 9.05am, and I ensured he was ready in advance," a parent told PTI.

Children Shouldn't Take Stress, Parents Should Support Them: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

"I wish for children to remain stress-free and for parents not to pressure them, as Prime Minister Modi emphasised in his programme," said Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary in Patna today.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Important Guidelines

General Instructions

Candidates must carefully read the instructions provided in the question paper and answer booklet before starting the exam.



Documents Required

Regular students: Admit card and school identity card.

Private candidates: Admit card and a government-issued photo ID.

Permitted Items In the Exam Hall

Stationery: Transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue or royal blue ink pen, ballpoint pen, gel pen, scale, eraser, and writing pad.

Other items: Transparent water bottle, analogue watch, metro card, bus pass, and cash.

Prohibited Items

Stationery & Devices: Printed/handwritten materials, loose paper bits, calculators (except for Dyscalculia students, who will receive one from the centre), pen drives, log tables (will be provided at the centre), electronic pens, and scanners.

Communication devices: Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras.

Personal belongings: Wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches.

Food items: Packed or unpacked food (except for diabetic students).

Dress Code

Regular students: Must wear their school uniform.

Private candidates: Should wear light, comfortable clothing.