CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10 Hindi Paper Today, Check Key Instructions

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The board instructs center superintendents to ensure compliance with guidelines.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams for major subjects commence today with the Hindi paper. The exams for Hindi-A and Hindi-B papers are scheduled to take place from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Subsequently, the next major subject exam will be held on February 26 for English. On February 23, the board will conduct exams for National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, and on February 24 for Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok.

The CBSE has instructed center superintendents to ensure compliance with exam guidelines, arranging seating for Hindi-A and Hindi-B students separately, and distributing respective question papers correctly. Answer books for Hindi-A and Hindi-B will be packed separately.

Schools are urged to report observations and exam-related issues annually, with the board stressing the use of the OECMS platform for submissions. Additionally, schools are advised to send observations on the same day as the exam to qpobservation@cbseshiksha.in for clarification if needed.

Instructions to be followed by center superintendents:

Seating arrangements are to be done according to the subjects offered by the students.

Hindi-A students should be allotted seats together, and likewise, Hindi-B students should be allotted seats together.

Students offered Hindi-A should be given the question paper of Hindi-A, and students offered Hindi-B should be given the question paper of Hindi-B. No mistakes should be made in the distribution of question papers.

After the examination is over, answer books will also be packed separately for Hindi-A and Hindi-B.

The subject mentioned on the admit card of the students is final, and they should only be allowed to appear in the same subject as mentioned on the admit card. The subject cannot be changed by the examination center.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 for both classes 10 and 12 began on February 15, with Class 10 exams concluding on March 13 and Class 12 exams on April 2.