CBSE Board Exams 2024 Begin Today, Check Essential Guidelines, Advisory

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Students are directed to arrive at examination centers by 10am.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 commence today, starting with minor subjects. Students are required to bring their admit cards and school IDs to exam centers for entry. The annual theory exams are scheduled from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

For CBSE Class 10, exams begin with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, and Sherpa subjects, concluding at 1.30pm. Class 12 exams start with Entrepreneurship and Kokborok papers, each lasting 3 hours, followed by Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers.

In light of the ongoing farmers' protest in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued an advisory on Wednesday evening for students of Class 10 and 12 appearing in the examinations.

The board directed students to arrive at their examination centers by 10am due to anticipated traffic disruptions. Additionally, the board advised students to use metro services.

"Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is anticipated that there will be traffic disruptions, causing delays in reaching the examination centers. Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early to ensure they arrive on time, following the instructions issued by CBSE," the advisory specifies.

"As the examination begins at 10.30am, all students are instructed to arrive at their examination centers by 10am," it added.

Students are advised to use metro services to reach the examination centers, which are operating smoothly," the board further stated.

The board emphasizes that all CBSE students across India and other countries are also urged to reach the examination center by 10am, considering local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance, etc. Entry will only be permitted for students who arrive at the examination center by 10am; no students will be allowed entry after this time.

The board urges all schools to assist and guide parents and students.

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries will take the examinations.

In the national capital, the examinations will be held at 877 examination centers, with 5.80 lakh students set to appear.

The CBSE has issued guidelines for students and schools, stressing the importance of updating exam day guidelines due to new affiliations. A live webinar on February 16 at 2pm will explain guidelines for exam officials.

Diabetic type 1 students are allowed to carry tablets, fruits, Glucometer, and glucose testing strips during exams.