CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Tomorrow; Important Tips For Exam Day

CBSE class 10 exam for Hindi paper will be held tomorrow

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold exam for class 10 Hindi paper tomorrow. The exam will be held for both Hindi Course A, and Hindi Course B on the same day. The exam will be held for 80 marks. The exam will be of three hours' duration.

Students who will appear for the Hindi exam tomorrow should take note of the exam pattern and marks distribution for the different sections of the question paper.

The marks attributed to different sections in the question paper differ for Hindi Course A, and Hindi Course B.

Hindi Course A

As per the curriculum available on CBSE website, the reading comprehension section will carry 15 marks, grammar section will carry 15 marks, textbook-based section will carry 30 marks and writing section will carry 20 marks.

CBSE Hindi Course A Sample Paper

Hindi Course B

In Hindi Course B, reading comprehension section and grammar section will carry 15 marks each. The textbook-based section, and writing section will carry 25 marks each.

CBSE Hindi Course B Sample Paper

Important Tips For Exam Day

While attempting the questions, students should keep the following points in mind:

1. Try an attempt questions in serial order, however it is not mandatory.

2. Attempt questions from one section in one place. Clearly mention the question number and make distinction between answers of different sections.

3. Write answers in a clear and legible handwriting. Though handwriting plays no part in the marking scheme, writing a legible answer means the evaluator will be able to understand what you have written and be able to mark it correctly.

4. Stick to word limits. For one mark questions 15-20 words are ideal. For 2 marks, answers should be within 30-40 words, for 3 mark questions the answer should be within 60-70 words. And finally, 5 mark questions should be within 120-150 words.

5. Read the question paper carefully before the exam begins and start with the section which you find easiest. Language and literature papers can prove to be lengthy so students need to strategize properly in order to finish the entire paper on time.

