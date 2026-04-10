CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2026 Likely Next Week; Know Where And How To Check

CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results by mid-April, likely next week. However, the board has not yet made an official announcement regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration. The early release of results is being anticipated in view of the second phase of board examinations (Session 2), scheduled to be held in May 2026.

Around 25 lakh students are awaiting the results. Last year, CBSE declared the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on May 13.

Two-Phase Exam System

Starting this year, the CBSE has introduced a two-examination system for Class 10. Students can improve their performance in up to three subjects by appearing in the second examination (Session 2).

The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations ended on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17.

Over 43 Lakh Students Appeared

This year, over 43 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board examinations, including approximately 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. Class 10 exams were conducted across 8,074 centres, while Class 12 exams are being held at 7,574 centres.

However, examinations in some Middle East countries were affected due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, which raised security concerns.

CBSE cancelled several examinations in West Asia and introduced an alternative assessment scheme for Class 12 students in regions where exams could not be conducted.

Marks Uploading Process Underway

In an official notification dated March 27, 2026, CBSE informed schools that an online platform would be made available for uploading students' marks. The portal is operational from April 8 to April 17, 2026, and is accessible through respective school logins.

Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj emphasised adherence to the timeline, stating that timely completion of the process is crucial for the declaration of results. Schools have been directed to strictly follow the schedule.

Where To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Once declared, students can check their results on the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Key Ways To Access Results

Students can also access their results through:

DigiLocker

UMANG app

SMS and IVRS services

Digital marksheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker shortly after the results are announced.

DigiLocker: Access Digital Marksheet

DigiLocker, operated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, allows students to securely access and store digital academic documents, including marksheets and certificates.

Steps To Check Result on DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

or download the DigiLocker app Sign up using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Log in using your credentials

Navigate to the "Education" section

Select CBSE and click on "Class X Marksheet"

Enter roll number, school code, and admit card ID

Check and download the marksheet

CBSE's digital documents are issued through its academic repository, Parinam Manjusha, integrated with DigiLocker.

Alternative Ways To Check Results

IVRS Facility:

24300699 (Delhi)

011-24300699 (other regions)

SMS Service:



For Class 10: Type cbse10 <roll number> <school number> <centre number> and send to 7738299899

Results may also be accessible via Google Search integration and the SMS Organiser app.

In 2026, CBSE conducted examinations for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12. With exams now concluded, students, parents, and schools are awaiting the results.

While past trends indicate results are typically declared in mid-May, the 2026 schedule may shift due to the introduction of the two-phase examination system.

Compartment Exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations. CBSE will release the detailed schedule after the declaration of results.