CBSE Allows Class 7-9 Students To Continue Foreign Language Combo Till Class 10: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clarifies that students who are already studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9 can continue with their existing foreign language combination until they complete Class 10. The decision ensures that students will not have to change their language subjects midway through school because of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The clarification comes after concerns were raised by schools and families over the rollout of the revised three-language policy. According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the new language requirement will be introduced gradually, beginning with students entering Class 6, rather than being applied to students already studying in higher classes.

The minister clarified that students who have opted for two foreign languages under the existing system will not be asked to replace one of them with an Indian language during their current schooling. They can continue with the same language combination until they appear for their Class 10 board examinations.

This means students currently in Class 9 can continue their existing subjects until the 2028 board exams, while those in Class 7 will be able to retain the same combination until the 2030 board examinations.

CBSE is expected to issue a revised notification after discussions in its governing council to formally remove any confusion regarding the transition.

The Education Ministry has clarified that the revised three-language policy under NEP 2020 will be implemented only for students entering Class 6. As each new batch progresses to higher classes, the policy will move forward with them.

Under the new framework, students from Class 6 onwards will study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. However, foreign languages will continue to remain available as additional language options, and students may also choose a fourth language if they wish.

Along with language reforms, the National Education Policy 2020 also places greater emphasis on vocational education. Students from Classes 6 to 8 will receive compulsory exposure to skill-based learning, while Classes 9 and 10 will study a vocational subject as part of their curriculum.

The Education Ministry has also stated that age-appropriate textbooks in 22 Indian languages will be made available to support the implementation of the policy. Meanwhile, CBSE is reportedly examining whether students may be allowed to study a foreign language in place of the compulsory vocational subject up to Class 10. However, this proposal is still under discussion, and no final decision has been announced.