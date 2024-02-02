CBSE Admit Cards Likely This Week, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for board exam 2024 this week. Once released, the cards will be available on the official website of the board - cbse.gov.in.

The board has already shared the list of roll number with the schools. The school authorities will be able to download the admit cards as and when they are released on the website.

The exams are scheduled for February 15, 2024. The admit card will include details of the student such as the name, roll number, subjects opted, exam centre, exam code, exam dates and other instructions.

The board will release the admit cards for both regular and private candidates. After their release, regular students will be required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The students must make sure that their admit cards are duly signed by the school principal as unsigned admit cards are not permissible and students will not be allowed to enter the exam centres.

Meanwhile, private candidates are expected to download the CBSE Board Exam 2024 admit card from the official website of the board. CBSE board released the 2024 timetable assuring ample gap between exams of different subjects. The Class 12 date sheet has been designed considering national entrance exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.

