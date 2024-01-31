CBSE Board 2024: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For All Subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 boards will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be held from February 15 to March 13.

Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years in order to familiarize themselves with the paper pattern. Students appearing in the exam can also check the website for marking scheme of each of the subjects. The question papers and marking scheme are available for all major and minor subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Chemistry, English, Economics, Assamese, Bengali etc.

No Award Of Division or Distinction to Students this year

In addition to CBSE's earlier announcement of not issuing any merit list of students when declaring the results for class 10, 12 board exams, the board has decided this year not to award any division or distinction to students. Furthermore, the decision to determine the best five subjects for calculating students' marks will rest solely with the admitting college.

Special Provisions For Students Involved In Extracurricular Activities:

CBSE has introduced a special provision for students participating in Olympiads and sports. The board will conduct special exams for these students to support their participation in exams. The exams for these students will align with the schedule of their Olympiads, national, and international sports competitions.