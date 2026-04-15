CBSE 10th Result 2026: How APAAR ID Helps Students Access Records

CBSE 10th Results 2026: The much-awaited CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2026 are expected to be announced soon. This year, alongside the results, the spotlight is on the growing role of the APAAR ID system in simplifying access to academic records.

What is the APAAR ID?

The APAAR ID stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID. This concept falls under the digital education initiative that is implemented by the Indian government using the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). It enables each learner to have his/her own personal digital ID.

Benefits of APAAR ID to the Students

In light of the rising use of technology by CBSE in its operations, APAAR ID becomes useful to the learners in the following ways:

Easy Access to Results: The ID will help students get access to their results online through platforms such as DigiLocker.

The ID will help students get access to their results online through platforms such as DigiLocker. Safe Storage of Records: All records are saved online in the form of documents such as marksheets, certificates, and transfers.

All records are saved online in the form of documents such as marksheets, certificates, and transfers. Ease of Verification: Institutions will verify records without having to go through the physical copies.

Institutions will verify records without having to go through the physical copies. Lifetime Records: Records will be kept online throughout life regardless of whether in schools or higher institutions of learning.

Integration with DigiLocker

The DigiLocker platform continues to play a central role in CBSE results. Students can log in using their credentials or linked APAAR ID to access official digital copies of their marksheets and certificates instantly after the results are declared.

What Students Should Do

Ensure your APAAR ID is created and linked with your school records.

Keep login details for DigiLocker ready.

Verify personal details to avoid discrepancies in records.

Students are advised to stay updated through official CBSE channels for result announcements and further instructions.