CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Is APAAR ID Mandatory To Check Your Score?

As the wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results 2026 continues, many students and parents are wondering whether an APAAR ID is required to check the marks. Recent updates from Education department clarify that while APAAR ID plays an important role in the education system but it is not mandatory to check CBSE Class 10 results.

The CBSE is expected to announce the results soon, and students will be able to check their scores through several easy options. These include the official CBSE result websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. Students can also use SMS services if needed. All these platforms are designed to make accessing results quick and simple.

The APAAR ID, which stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a unique ID introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Its main purpose is to store a student's academic records digitally in one place, making it easier to track their progress over time. While CBSE has started using APAAR ID during exam registrations and for maintaining records, it is mainly for administrative use.

However, students are still encouraged to create or link their APAAR ID with DigiLocker. Doing this can make it easier to download official digital marksheets and certificates after the results are declared. It also helps in keeping academic documents safe and easily accessible in the future.

What is the APAAR ID?

The APAAR ID stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID. This concept falls under the digital education initiative that is implemented by the Indian government using the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). It enables each learner to have his/her own personal digital ID.