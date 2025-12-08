What Is APAAR ID? Why Students Should Have One And Its Key Benefits

The government's Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, or APAAR, has emerged as a central digital ID for students across India. Introduced under the 'One Nation, One Student ID' initiative and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the system is designed to streamline record-keeping and make academic mobility easier.

What Is APAAR?

APAAR is a permanent academic identification system created for every student, from school to higher education. The ID serves as a unified digital repository where all academic credentials, marksheets, scorecards, grade sheets, certificates, degrees and co-curricular achievements-are stored securely.

What APAAR Aims To Do

The initiative aims to simplify a student's academic journey by ensuring that their records remain accessible, verified and transferable at all stages. With a single digital ID, students can move between schools, apply for courses, submit documents for admissions or jobs, and track their credits without relying on multiple paper certificates.

What Does APAAR Seek To:

Enable smooth student mobility across institutions.

Support flexible learning pathways and credit transfers.

Validate and recognise prior learning.

Maintain transparency in academic progress and reduce duplication or fraudulent records.

Compile co-curricular achievements for holistic student profiles.

Because all credentials are digitally stored, students do not need to submit physical certificates in many processes, making it useful for school transfers, entrance exams, admissions, job applications, and skilling programmes.

Why Students Should Have An APAAR ID

Every APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit number that acts as a permanent digital identity. It allows students to store, manage and access all academic credits in one place. The ID reduces dependency on paper records and ensures that educational achievements remain secure and accessible on demand.

How Students Can Get Their APAAR ID

Verification: Students visit the school to verify demographic details.

Parental Consent: Required for minors.

Authentication: Identity is authenticated by the school.

ID Creation: After verification, the APAAR ID is generated and added to the student's DigiLocker account.

Prerequisites for generating an APAAR ID

Before creation, the following conditions must be met:

The student's name in UDISE+ records must match the Aadhaar name.

The student's Permanent Education Number (PEN) is mandatory.

Mandatory Details Required

Schools must provide the following details while creating the ID:

The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE) plus Unique Student Identifier (PEN), student name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, mother's name, father's name, name as per Aadhaar, and Aadhaar Number.

How To Check APAAR ID Status

Once generated, the APAAR ID is automatically pushed to the student's DigiLocker account. It appears in the 'Issued Documents' section as a virtual APAAR card. The status can also be checked in the UDISE+ portal under the APAAR module, where schools can view student-wise updates. Students may request their school authority to verify the status.

For all key details related to the APAAR ID, students and their parents are advised to visit the official website: apaar.education.gov.in.