CBSE 10th Results 2026: Girls Outperform Boys With Nearly 95% Pass Rate

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the latest CBSE class 10 examination results, which was declared by the board on Wednesday. According to the board, this year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent, showing a slight increase from last year's 93.66 per cent. A total of over 24.8 lakh students registered for the exams, with 24.7 lakh appearing.

Among them, girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, significantly higher than boys at 92.69 per cent. Transgender students achieved a pass rate of 87.50 per cent.

Regionally, Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing zones, with pass rate of 99.79 per cent followed by Chennai with 99.58 per cent. Delhi West and Delhi East reported 97.45 per cent and 97.33 per cent respectively. Guwahati remained the lowest-performing region with 85.32 per cent.

In terms of school performance, Kendriya Vidyalayas led with a remarkable 99.57 per cent pass rate, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 99.42 per cent. Private schools recorded a 93.77 per cent pass rate, while government and government-aided schools stood at 91.43 per cent and 91.01 per cent respectively.

High achievers also made a mark, with 8.96 per cent of students scoring above 90 per cent, and 2.24 per cent crossing the 95% threshold. Internationally, CBSE-affiliated schools reported a strong pass percentage of 99.10 per cent.

Students with special needs performed notably well, achieving a pass percentage of 96.24 per cent. Overall, the results underline not only rising success rates but also the continued academic excellence of girls across the country.