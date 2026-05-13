CBI Arrests 5 In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Multiple Locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five individuals and conducted searches across multiple locations in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET UG-2026 examination.

The agency had registered an FIR on May 12, 2026, based on a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding alleged malpractice in the conduct of the medical entrance examination. The case has been registered under charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

According to the CBI, five accused have been arrested so far - three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are also being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

The agency has carried out searches at several locations across the country and seized incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones, during the raids. Officials said further searches and investigative action are underway based on fresh leads emerging during the probe.

The CBI is also coordinating with Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG), which had conducted a preliminary enquiry into the matter.

Officials said the agency is pursuing all possible leads related to the alleged paper leak through technical and forensic analysis and is committed to conducting a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the case.