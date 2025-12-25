Alternative Options For Students Who Scored Less In CAT 2025

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has declared the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Around 12 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile, while 26 aspirants secured 99.99 percentile. Following the announcement of results, IIMs will release their individual shortlists based on CAT 2025 scores and selection criteria specific to each institute. Apart from the IIMs, 93 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2025 scores for admission to their management programmes.

Students who did not perform well in the CAT 2025 exam can apply at colleges that consider low scores for admission. The following are some of the best colleges for MBA that may acceot low CAT scores:

ISB Hyderabad/Mohali

XLRI Jamshedpur

SPJIMR Mumbai

MDI Gurgaon

SIBM Pune

NMIMS Mumbai

IMT Ghaziabad

They may also look at other management entrance exam that offer admission to MBA colleges. The following are some of the entrance exam for admission to management courses:

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

This entrance exam is conducted by AIMA since 1988 and has been recognised by the Government of India since 2003. MAT serves as a gateway to 600+ leading B-Schools across the country. The exam is held four times a day in Paper-Based and Computer-Based test modes.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of XAMI members for over 75 years. It is conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM programs in institutions across the country. The score of XAT is accepted by 250+ premier B-Schools and conducted in over 100 test cities across India.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance exam for admission to management programmes in the country. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE- Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges. CMAT-2026 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments for admission to the management courses in the academic session 2026-27. The exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation; Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.

SNAP

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is conducted for candidates who wish to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by any Institute of SIU. The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) is held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode which will be conducted at test centres.

GMAC NMAT Exam

Registrations for the exam will close on June 25, 2026. The exam delivery date will begin on September 18 and end on June 30, 2026. The NMAT by GMAC™ exam serves as a gateway to leading B-Schools across multiple countries, including India, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Hungary, and Morocco.

