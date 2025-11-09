CAT 2025 Preparation: Key Tips To Avoid Common Errors Before And During The Exam

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on November 30 is one of the toughest management entrance exams in India. Every year thousands of aspirants lose not because of a lack of knowledge but due to avoidable mistakes during registration or on exam day.

To help you avoid such mistakes, check the complete guide on how to avoid common CAT 2025 errors.

Before the exam:

- Verify your admit card details like name, photograph, registration number, test date, time and centre location. If any minor error is found, approach the CAT helpdesk to prevent disqualification.

- Visit the Test Centre early to ensure you know the route, travel time, and entry process, reducing exam-day anxiety and keep documents including the CAT 2025 admit card. Carrying a phone and calculator can also lead to disqualification as it was already cleared by th NTA that calculators are strictly prohibited.

Before starting the test:

- Take a minute to read all on-screen instructions. Understand the marking scheme and navigation system, especially how to review, skip and submit answers.

- Manage time per section as CAT enforces sectional time limits (typically 40 minutes per section). Divide your time wisely and don't spend too long on one tough question. Recheck your selected answers before moving to the next question. In non-MCQs (TITA), verify your numerical entries carefully.

During the exam:

- Avoid second-guessing as changing too many answers under pressure often leads to errors. It is advised to trust your preparation and intuition. In the CAT exam, strategy matters more than speed and accuracy should take priority over attempting every question.

- If you feel anxious, take a deep breath and refocus, because panic can increase the chance of error. Approach each section smartly by starting with the question types you are most confident. Remember, you don't need to attempt every question a balanced strategy of attempting questions with high accuracy can secure a top percentile.

- Avoid blind guessing, especially in MCQs where a wrong answer carries a negative mark.

Release of admit card:

The release of the admit card was scheduled for November 5 but the institute has now updated the date and announced it will be released on November 12. "Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025," it added.

Notably, the registration process for the CAT 2025 closed on September 20, and the exams are scheduled for November 30 (Sunday). The result is expected to be released in the first week of January 2026.