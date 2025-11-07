Advertisement

CAT 2025: Check List Of Courses Offered By Different IIMs Through Common Admission Test

IIMs offer diverse postgraduate and doctoral programmes in management, including collaborations with IIT Ropar and options in analytics, healthcare, and public policy.

CAT 2025 scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions.
New Delhi:

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025. The exam is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management. Each IIM independently conducts the admission process based on their own eligibility criteria, academic cut-offs and relative weights. 

CAT 2025 scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions. Following the examination, a list of such institutions is available on the CAT website. 

The following is a list of post graduate programmes in Management (PGP) offered by the IIMs. 

Institutes Programmes
IIM AhmedabadPGP, PGP-FABM, ePGD-ABA (ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics)
IIM AmritsarMBA, MBA-Business Analytics, MBA-HRM, EMBA, M.Sc. in Data Science (MSDSM) jointly offered with IIT Ropar
IIM BangalorePGP, PGPEM, PGPBA, PGPPM
IIM Bodh GayaMBA, MBA (Digital Business Management), MBA (Hospital and Healthcare Management), Executive MBA (EMBA)
IIM CalcuttaMBA
IIM IndorePGP, PGP-HRM, MSDSM (Master of Science in Data Science and Management), PGPMX
IIM JammuMBA, MBA (Healthcare), Executive MBA
IIM KashipurMBA, MBA (Analytics), EMBA, EMBA (Analytics)
IIM KozhikodePGP, PGP-BL, PGP-FINANCE, PGP-LSM, EPGP-IL, EPGP Kochi
IIM LucknowMBA, MBA-ABM, MBA-SM, PGPWE, Blended MBA
IIM MumbaiMBA, MBA (Operations and Supply Chain Management), MBA (Sustainability Management)
IIM NagpurMBA, Executive MBA(Hybrid)
IIM RaipurMBA, MBA in Public Policy and Governance
IIM RanchiMBA, MBA-HRM, MBA (Business Analytics)
IIM RohtakPGP, EPGDSM, PGPx
IIM SambalpurMBA, MBA-BA, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals
IIM ShillongPGP, PGPEX, PGP(WE)
IIM SirmaurMBA, MBA (Tourism Management), MBA (Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Management), ExMBA, PGPEX-LSM, ExMBA (Digital Transformation & Analytics)
IIM TiruchirappalliPGPM (MBA), PGPM-HR (MBA-HR), PGPBM (MBA for Working Executives in Chennai)
IIM UdaipurMBA, MBA-DEM (Digital Enterprise Management), MBA GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management), Executive MBA (Online)

Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) [PhD]

IIM AhmedabadDoctoral Programme in Management
IIM AmritsarPhD
IIM BangalorePhD
IIM Bodh GayaPhD
IIM CalcuttaDoctoral Programme (PhD)
IIM IndoreDoctoral Programme in Management
IIM JammuPhD, PhD (Working Professionals)
IIM KashipurPhD, Executive PhD
IIM KozhikodeDoctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Doctoral Programme in Management Practice Track (PhD PT), Doctoral Programme in Management for Management Teachers (PhD MT)
IIM LucknowPhD
IIM MumbaiPh.D., Ph.D. (Executive)
IIM NagpurPhD, PhD (Executive)
IIM RaipurPhD, PhD (Practice Track)
IIM RanchiPhD, EPhD
IIM RohtakPhD
IIM SambalpurPhD, Executive PhD
IIM ShillongDoctoral Program, Doctoral Program (WP)
IIM SirmaurPhD, PhD (Executive)
IIM TiruchirappalliPhD, Executive PhD
IIM UdaipurPhD
IIM VisakhapatnamPhD, Executive PhD

