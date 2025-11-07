CAT 2025: Check List Of Courses Offered By Different IIMs Through Common Admission Test

CAT 2025 scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions.
New Delhi:
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025. The exam is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management. Each IIM independently conducts the admission process based on their own eligibility criteria, academic cut-offs and relative weights.
CAT 2025 scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions. Following the examination, a list of such institutions is available on the CAT website.
The following is a list of post graduate programmes in Management (PGP) offered by the IIMs.
|Institutes
|Programmes
|IIM Ahmedabad
|PGP, PGP-FABM, ePGD-ABA (ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics)
|IIM Amritsar
|MBA, MBA-Business Analytics, MBA-HRM, EMBA, M.Sc. in Data Science (MSDSM) jointly offered with IIT Ropar
|IIM Bangalore
|PGP, PGPEM, PGPBA, PGPPM
|IIM Bodh Gaya
|MBA, MBA (Digital Business Management), MBA (Hospital and Healthcare Management), Executive MBA (EMBA)
|IIM Calcutta
|MBA
|IIM Indore
|PGP, PGP-HRM, MSDSM (Master of Science in Data Science and Management), PGPMX
|IIM Jammu
|MBA, MBA (Healthcare), Executive MBA
|IIM Kashipur
|MBA, MBA (Analytics), EMBA, EMBA (Analytics)
|IIM Kozhikode
|PGP, PGP-BL, PGP-FINANCE, PGP-LSM, EPGP-IL, EPGP Kochi
|IIM Lucknow
|MBA, MBA-ABM, MBA-SM, PGPWE, Blended MBA
|IIM Mumbai
|MBA, MBA (Operations and Supply Chain Management), MBA (Sustainability Management)
|IIM Nagpur
|MBA, Executive MBA(Hybrid)
|IIM Raipur
|MBA, MBA in Public Policy and Governance
|IIM Ranchi
|MBA, MBA-HRM, MBA (Business Analytics)
|IIM Rohtak
|PGP, EPGDSM, PGPx
|IIM Sambalpur
|MBA, MBA-BA, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals
|IIM Shillong
|PGP, PGPEX, PGP(WE)
|IIM Sirmaur
|MBA, MBA (Tourism Management), MBA (Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Management), ExMBA, PGPEX-LSM, ExMBA (Digital Transformation & Analytics)
|IIM Tiruchirappalli
|PGPM (MBA), PGPM-HR (MBA-HR), PGPBM (MBA for Working Executives in Chennai)
|IIM Udaipur
|MBA, MBA-DEM (Digital Enterprise Management), MBA GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management), Executive MBA (Online)
Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) [PhD]
|IIM Ahmedabad
|Doctoral Programme in Management
|IIM Amritsar
|PhD
|IIM Bangalore
|PhD
|IIM Bodh Gaya
|PhD
|IIM Calcutta
|Doctoral Programme (PhD)
|IIM Indore
|Doctoral Programme in Management
|IIM Jammu
|PhD, PhD (Working Professionals)
|IIM Kashipur
|PhD, Executive PhD
|IIM Kozhikode
|Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Doctoral Programme in Management Practice Track (PhD PT), Doctoral Programme in Management for Management Teachers (PhD MT)
|IIM Lucknow
|PhD
|IIM Mumbai
|Ph.D., Ph.D. (Executive)
|IIM Nagpur
|PhD, PhD (Executive)
|IIM Raipur
|PhD, PhD (Practice Track)
|IIM Ranchi
|PhD, EPhD
|IIM Rohtak
|PhD
|IIM Sambalpur
|PhD, Executive PhD
|IIM Shillong
|Doctoral Program, Doctoral Program (WP)
|IIM Sirmaur
|PhD, PhD (Executive)
|IIM Tiruchirappalli
|PhD, Executive PhD
|IIM Udaipur
|PhD
|IIM Visakhapatnam
|PhD, Executive PhD