CAT 2025: Check List Of Courses Offered By Different IIMs Through Common Admission Test

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025. The exam is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management. Each IIM independently conducts the admission process based on their own eligibility criteria, academic cut-offs and relative weights.



CAT 2025 scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions. Following the examination, a list of such institutions is available on the CAT website.

The following is a list of post graduate programmes in Management (PGP) offered by the IIMs.