CAT 2025 To Be Held On November 30, Check Important Guidelines

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025. The exam is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of the Indian Institutes of Management. Each IIM independently conducts the admission process based on their own eligibility criteria, academic cut-offs and relative weights. CAT 2025 scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions. Following the examination, a list of such institutions is available on the CAT website.

CAT conducts the exam in around 170 cities. The cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will also be indicated in the Admit Card.

The results for the CAT 2025 are likely to be declared by the first week of January, 2026. The scorecards for CAT 2025 will be made accessible on the official website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The scores will be valid only till December 31, 2026.

The official notification released for CAT 2025 warns candidates for concealing any crucial information or giving false information. As per any official notice, "Instances of any incorrect information or process violation detected at any stage of the selection process will lead to immediate disqualification of the candidate from the selection process and he/she will not be allowed to appear for CAT in future. If such instances go undetected during the current selection process but are detected in subsequent years, such disqualification will take place with retrospective effect. CAT 2025 Centre reserves the right to change the cities/centres or cancel the centre at any time if the situation so warrants."