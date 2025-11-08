CAT 2025 Exam Centres List Released: Check City-Wise Test Locations, Key Details

CAT 2025 Exam Centres: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the city-wise list of test centres for the Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025). The examination will be held on November 30 in three sessions. CAT is a computer-based entrance test for admission to Postgraduate and Doctoral/Fellow programmes offered by IIMs.
Candidates can access detailed information, including the mock test, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
Important Dates
- Admit card available for download- from November 5 to 30
- CAT 2025 date0 November 30, 2025
- Result declaration- First week of January 2026 (Tentative)
CAT 2025 Exam Structure
Duration: 120 minutes
Sections:
- Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
- Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
- Quantitative Ability (QA)
Section timing: 40 minutes per section
Candidates will not be allowed to switch sections during the test.
A mock test will be available on the official website.
CAT 2025 Exam Centres
CAT 2025 will be conducted across around 170 test cities. Candidates may select five preferred cities in order of preference. Once allotted, the test centre cannot be changed. The authority may alter or cancel centres if required.
Northern Zone
- Bihar: Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
- Chandigarh
- Delhi-NCR: Delhi, New Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Panipat, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida
- Haryana: Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat
- Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Waknaghat
- Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Samba, Kashmir
- Punjab: Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Ropar, Sangrur
- Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Allahabad, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Varanasi
- Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Roorkee
- Ladakh: Leh
- Eastern Zone
- Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar
- Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Silchar
- Meghalaya: Shillong
- Manipur: Imphal
- West Bengal: Asansol, Bankura, Burdwan, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri
- Tripura: Agartala
- Mizoram: Aizawl
Western Zone
- Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
- Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar
- Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
- Goa: Madgaon, Panaji
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu: Silvassa
Central Zone
- Jharkhand: Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
- Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal; Gwalior; Indore; Jabalpur; Sagar
- Odisha: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Rourkela
Southern Zone
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Port Blair
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam
- Karnataka: Bengaluru, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi
- Kerala: Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram
- Puducherry: Puducherry
- Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli
- Telangana: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal
Key Points
- The exact test centre will be mentioned on the admit card.
- Once allotted, the exam centre cannot be changed.
- CAT Centre reserves the right to change or cancel centres if required.
- CAT scores may also be used by non-IIM institutions; their selection processes are independent of IIMs.
For full details, candidates may visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.