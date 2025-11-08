CAT 2025 Exam Centres List Released: Check City-Wise Test Locations, Key Details

CAT 2025 Exam Centres: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the city-wise list of test centres for the Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025). The examination will be held on November 30 in three sessions. CAT is a computer-based entrance test for admission to Postgraduate and Doctoral/Fellow programmes offered by IIMs.



Candidates can access detailed information, including the mock test, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Important Dates

Admit card available for download- from November 5 to 30

CAT 2025 date0 November 30, 2025

Result declaration- First week of January 2026 (Tentative)

CAT 2025 Exam Structure

Duration: 120 minutes

Sections:

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Ability (QA)

Section timing: 40 minutes per section

Candidates will not be allowed to switch sections during the test.

A mock test will be available on the official website.

CAT 2025 Exam Centres

CAT 2025 will be conducted across around 170 test cities. Candidates may select five preferred cities in order of preference. Once allotted, the test centre cannot be changed. The authority may alter or cancel centres if required.

Northern Zone

Bihar: Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Chandigarh

Delhi-NCR: Delhi, New Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Panipat, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida

Haryana: Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Waknaghat

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Samba, Kashmir

Punjab: Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Ropar, Sangrur

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Allahabad, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Varanasi

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Roorkee

Ladakh: Leh

Eastern Zone

Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar

Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Silchar

Meghalaya: Shillong

Manipur: Imphal

West Bengal: Asansol, Bankura, Burdwan, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

Tripura: Agartala

Mizoram: Aizawl

Western Zone

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar

Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Goa: Madgaon, Panaji

Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu: Silvassa

Central Zone

Jharkhand: Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal; Gwalior; Indore; Jabalpur; Sagar

Odisha: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Rourkela

Southern Zone

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh: Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka: Bengaluru, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi

Kerala: Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram

Puducherry: Puducherry

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli

Telangana: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal

Key Points

The exact test centre will be mentioned on the admit card.

Once allotted, the exam centre cannot be changed.

CAT Centre reserves the right to change or cancel centres if required.

CAT scores may also be used by non-IIM institutions; their selection processes are independent of IIMs.

For full details, candidates may visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.