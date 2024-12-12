CAT 2024 Results Expected Soon, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, is soon expected to release the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their registration number and password. The results will be announced along with scorecards and toppers list.

IIM Calcutta had earlier released the answer key for the exam. Candidates who wished to raise objections against any answer in the key were given the option until December 5, 2024. The final results will be prepared after evaluating the objections raised in the provisional key.

Applicants who pass CAT 2024 will be eligible for flagship and executive programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other MBA colleges. The exam was conducted in test centers spread across approximately 170 cities. As per the official website, IIMs implemented additional security measures for the examination, including the use of mobile jammers at select locations.

Steps to check CAT results 2024

Step 1: Visit the CAT official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CAT score card 2024 download link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin.

Step 4 : CAT score 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

CAT 2024 was held on November 24,2024 in 389 exam centres across the country. A total of 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which nearly 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam. The exam recorded an overall attendance of 89 per cent.



