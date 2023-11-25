CAT 2023 Tomorrow, What Percentile Can Take You To IIMs

Common Admission Test 2023.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) are set to conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26, 2023 in three sessions. The test has three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

The exam is conducted as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes at the IIMs. The CAT scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions for their admission process.

While the IIMs do not publicly release the cutoffs for CAT, a student would generally require at least 95-100 percentile score for taking admission at the institute. The cutoffs can only be exclusively accessible through candidate account login.

The cutoffs vary each year depending on various factors such as number of candidates, difficulty level, previous year trends. In order to qualify for admission process at the IIMs, it is very important to meet both the overall CAT cutoff percentile and sectional cutoffs. Aspiring IIM students should aim to achieve a CAT score of at least 90 percentile and above.

The admission to the IIMs is based on CAT 2023 score followed by the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI).

Here are tentative cutoffs for qualifying the admission criteria for the IIMs.

IIM Ahmedabad- 80 percentile

IIM Bangalore- 90.6 percentile

IIM Calcutta- 90 percentile

IIM Lucknow- 90 percentile

IIM Indore- 90.5 percentile

IIM Kozhikode- 90 percentile