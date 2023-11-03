CAT 2023: List Of Top Packages Offered To IIM Students

IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 on November 26.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on November 26. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management.

Here is the list of average and median salary packages received by students in the latest placement session held at the top IIMs.

IIM Lucknow

IIM Lucknow concluded its final placements for 2021-23 batch by securing 100 per cent placements. The institute received 632 offers for 556 students and placed students across many roles such as Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT and Analytics, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Retail E-Commerce with top recruiters from across the globe.

The students received the highest ever average and median CTC of Rs 32.23 lakh per annum and 30 lakh per annum respectively. The highest domestic and international CTC recorded was Rs 1 crore per annum and 65 lakh per annum respectively.

The top hiring companies for the placements included Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, PWC, Mckinsey and Company, EY, HDFC Bank, Amazon among others.



IIM Bangalore

For 2021-23 placement session AT IIM Bangalore, the median salary recorded was Rs 33 lakh while the average salary was Rs 35.31 lakh in the Postgraduate Programme and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP + PGPBA). The median salary recorded for Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) 2022-23 was Rs 32.21 lakh while the mean salary was Rs 33.07 lakh.

Offers were made across many roles such as Business Analytics, Corporate Finance and Commercial Banking, e-Commerce, General Management, IT/Product Management, Management Consulting among others. The top recruiters were The Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Company, Accenture Strategy CN, Tata Consultancy Services, McKinsey and Company among others.



IIM Calcutta

The highest average salary received by IIM Calcutta is Rs 35.07 lakh. The median salary recorded is Rs 33.67 lakh. The highest domestic CTC was Rs 1.15 crore while the highest International CTC was Rs 94.82 lakh.

Around 40 per cent offers were made in the Consulting domain, 18.2 per cent in the Product and Analytics, 15 per cent in the Finance, 14.3 per cent offers in the General Management, 9 per cent in the Sales and Marketing and 3 per cent in the Strategy and Ops.