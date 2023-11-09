CAT 2023: What Is The Selection And Shortlisting Procedure At IIMs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on November 26. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes at the IIMs.

The details regarding the CAT 2023 results will be released from the second week of January 2024 on the official website of CAT. The list of shortlisted candidates will be published by each IIMs based on their unique criteria for shortlisting. The IIMs will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly.

IIMs' process of selecting candidates

While performance in the CAT 2023 exam is an important factor in the admission process, the IIMs may additionally use other features such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs for selecting the candidates.

The institutes shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).

Candidates who are shortlisted for interview by the IIMs are required to publish Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate and documents to prove Reservation Category. The candidates must submit the documents by December 31, 2024. In case any student fails to furnish the required documents, he/she will be automatically expelled from admission.

‘Normalised' CAT scores

The question paper for CAT comprises of three sections, namely Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The exam further evaluates students based on three criteria such as Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). To ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates undergo a process of Normalisation, mentions the official website of CAT.

“The Normalisation process adjusts for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores are further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process are converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.”