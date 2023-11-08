CAT 2023: How IIMs Calculate Result Percentile For Common Admission Test

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on November 26. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management. The question paper for CAT comprises of three sections, namely Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The exam will be held for a duration of two hours.

The below steps are followed to calculate the CAT 2023 overall and sectional percentile scores obtained by a candidate.

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT including morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the respective section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: 𝑃 = (𝑁 − 𝑟) x 100 𝑁

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points.

The admit cards for the CAT exam can be downloaded from the official website by November 26. The results will be announced in the second week of January.