CAT 2023: Mock Test For Common Admission Test Out, Check Details Of Paper Pattern

The Indian Institutes of Management have released the mock test for Common Admission Test on the official website of the CAT 2023. The mock tests have been released to guide the students about the computer based exam, features, procedures and the steps to access the test.

The computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 will be held on November 26, 2023 in three sessions. The test has three Sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data

Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

Candidates can check the Mock test link is on the official website of CAT 2023. They will be allowed to move to the next section only after completing 40 minutes.

Steps to navigate to CAT 2023 Mock test link

Step 1- Click on Mock Test Link available on CAT 2023 official website

Step 2- Enter your registration number and password and click on sign in

Step 3- Post login, click F11 button read through the 'General Instructions for Candidate'

Step 4- Click on NEXT to move to the next page

Step 5- Read through 'Other Important Instructions for Candidate'

Step 6- Click on the disclaimer check box on 'Other Important Instructions for Candidate'

Step 7- Click on 'I am ready to begin' to begin your Mock test

Step 8- Candidates will see the first question of first section and the CAT Mock test begins.