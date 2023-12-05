CAT 2023 Objection Form Out, Check Last Date To Raise Objections

CAT 2023.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the objection form and response sheet for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. The form was made live on December 5, 2023 at around 11 am. Candidates who appeared in the CAT 2023 can login with their registered Email IDs to check the response sheet. The students will be able to access the key till December 8, 2023 5 pm.

The announcement was made on the official website of CAT 2023.

The students will now be able to raise objections against any discrepancy that they find in the key.

CAT 2023 was conducted successfully on November 26, 2023 at 375 test centers spread across 167 cities in the country. Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88 per cent. The Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Lucknow, was the organising institute of the exam.

CAT is conducted for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are also allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. There are a total of 21 IIMs, with 10 publicly owned. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode are among the top-ranking institutions in the country, with CAT being the most accepted entrance exam for these prestigious IIMs.

The exam had a total of 66 questions. Of these, 24 questions were asked from the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 questions were asked from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and 22 questions were asked from Quantitative Ability (QA).