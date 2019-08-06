CAT 2019 Registration Begins Soon. Here's How To Register

The registration for CAT 2019 will close on September 18, 2019.

IIM CAT 2019 registration: CAT 2019 registration will begin from August 7, Wednesday. Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) had releasing the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) notification on July 28, 2019 (Sunday). The CAT 2019 (also known as IIM CAT) test will be held on November 24 this year. The registration for CAT 2019 will close on September 18, 2019. CAT 2019, the entrance examination which is being held for admission to premier management institutes in the country, will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 156 cities. CAT 2019 registration process will be held at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM Kozhikode is the co-ordinating institute of the test this year.

CAT 2019: How to register

Follow the steps given here to register for CAT 2019:

Step 1: On the website, www.iimcat.ac.in, click the 'Register' button under New Candidate Registration header to create your user profile. Enter all the required details and complete the registration details

Step 2: Using the system generated User ID and Password that you have received at the completion of Step 1, login as a "Registered Candidate" on the website and fill the Application Form for CAT 2019.

Step 3: After completing the application and uploading the required documents, pay the fee.

General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate will be charged Rs. 1900 while an SC/ST/PwD candidate will be charged Rs. 950 to appear for CAT 2019. The final amount to be paid may be different, as it will include applicable additional charges.

Candidates will receive a confirmation email stating the successful submission of your CAT 2019 Application within a few minutes. The email may also contain communication on additional details such as admit card download window.

CAT 2019: Important dates

CAT 2019 registration starts: August 7, 2019, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM

CAT 2019 registration ends: September 18, 2019, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 admit card download begins: October 23, 2019, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 test day: November 24, 2019, Sunday

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.