CAT Registration Begins Next Week

CAT Registration Begins On August 7

Online registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) will begin on August 7. The test will be conducted under the aegis of the IIM Kozhikode on November 24. Candidates have to submit the application online. The application submission window will remain active till September 18. CAT 2019, the entrance examination which is being held for admission to premier management institutes in the country, will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 156 cities.CAT admit card will be released on October 23.

The test will be held in 156 cities and candidates will be given options to select four cities in order of preference. Cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for CAT 2019 registration and hence candidates need not rush to block slots and cities in the initial days of registration.

The concerned authorities will try their best to assign candidates to their first preferred city. In case this is not possible, they will be assigned a city following their given order of preference. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted an alternate city. However, candidates will not be able to select the session because it will be assigned randomly.

Tutorials to understand the format of CAT will be available on the website from October 16. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

