CAT 2019 On November 24. Everything You Need To Know

CAT 2019 notification will be released on July 28

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be releasing the notification for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) in newspapers across the country on July 28, 2019 (Sunday). According to Prof. Shubhasis Dey, Convener, CAT 2019 (also known as IIM CAT), the test will be held on November 24 this year. Prof. Day has also said the registration for CAT 2019 will open on August 7, 2019 and will close on September 18, 2019. CAT 2019, the entrance examination which is being held for admission to premier management institutes in the country, will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 156 cities.

CAT 2019 notification: Everything you need to know

CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24, 2019 (Sunday) in two sessions.

Registration for CAT 2019 will open on August 7, 2019 and will close on September 18, 2019.

CAT 2019 will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 156 cities.

Candidates will be given the option to select four test cities in order of preference. Cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for CAT 2019 registration and hence candidates need not rush to block slots and cities in the initial days of registration.

The concerned authorities will try their best to assign candidates to their first preferred city. In case this is not possible, they will be assigned a city following their given order of preference. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted an alternate city. However, candidates will not be able to select the session because it will be assigned randomly.

Candidates must pay the registration fee through online payment modes only, which will include credit cards, debit cards and net banking.

After submission of the application, candidates will be permitted to download their examination admit card from October 23, 2019 onwards, till the date of the test.

The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

Some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen. The tutorials will clearly explain this. In addition, we will allow use of a basic on- screen calculator for computation.

The CAT website, which will go live on July 28, 2019, will contain a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2019. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 16, 2019. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

