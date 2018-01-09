CAT 2017: Students Dissatisfied Over Difference Between Raw And Scaled Score; Take To Twitter

This was also the first year when an IIM released the answer keys for CAT exam. Challenge on the answer key was also invited from the students.
Soon after the result was declared, students took to twitter to register their discontent with the result. The prime concern among the candidates was that their scaled score was far less than their raw score. It must be mentioned here that CAT score cards carry only the percentile and scaled scores and do not carry a candidate's raw score.
"I request IIML to kindly address the queries and doubts of students like me who see a major difference between their expected and actual CAT 2017 scores. Our only demand is to release our actual scores," tweeted a candidate.
#CAT2017transparency#IIMLresults I request IIML to kindly address the queries and doubts of students like me who see a major difference between their expected and actual CAT 2017 scores. Our only demand is to release our actual scores.— Nks (@Nks678) January 9, 2018
As per official key, I got 120 raw score. As per result, I got 67 scaled score! @IIML please help me understand how's that possible! #iimLresults#cat2017@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry@toi@ravishndtv@sardesairajdeep@MirrorNow@AamAadmiParty@BJP4India@INCIndia— Creative Genius (@Creativ56872601) January 8, 2018
Burnt midnight oil for whole year. At least i deserve some transparency. Appreciate the fact that IIM lucknow published the answer key but after that its been a debacle. A lot to justify on IIM lucknow's part #CAT2017— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSh10009465) January 9, 2018
Whole year hardwork for CAT aspirants and this is how they repay aspirants by lowering score of second slot students by giant scaling! #unfair#CAT2017#IIMLsucks . Totally disappointed!— Sagar Patel (@sagar_fp) January 8, 2018
Students have been demanding that IIM Lucknow release the raw scores for all the candidates and/or reveal the process involved in preparing scaled scores.
It remains to be seen if IIM Lucknow pays heed and addresses candidate's plea.
Proud moment indeed. #IIM#CAT2017 exam toppers with 100 percentile this year include more small town candidates and more females as against last year CAT exam toppers. #TransformingIndia#BetiPadaoBetiBachao#NewIndia#SabkoSikshaAcchiSiksha— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 9, 2018
Click here for more Education News