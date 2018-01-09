CAT 2017: Students Dissatisfied Over Difference Between Raw And Scaled Score; Take To Twitter

CAT 2017 result was released on January 8, 2018 and candidates seemed concerned that their scaled score was far less than their raw score.

January 09, 2018
New Delhi:  IIM Lucknow released the result for CAT 2017 on Monday, that is, January 8, 2018. The result was released on the official website. The score cards were available on the website for download and will be valid for an year. The CAT score card carries a candidate's overall and sectional percentile and their overall and sectional scaled scores. The scaling of scores is done as a part of the normalization process which is followed by IIMs in order to ensure fairness and equality to all candidates. 

This was also the first year when an IIM released the answer keys for CAT exam. Challenge on the answer key was also invited from the students. 

Soon after the result was declared, students took to twitter to register their discontent with the result. The prime concern among the candidates was that their scaled score was far less than their raw score. It must be mentioned here that CAT score cards carry only the percentile and scaled scores and do not carry a candidate's raw score. 

"I request IIML to kindly address the queries and doubts of students like me who see a major difference between their expected and actual CAT 2017 scores. Our only demand is to release our actual scores," tweeted a candidate. 
    
Students have been demanding that IIM Lucknow release the raw scores for all the candidates and/or reveal the process involved in preparing scaled scores. 

Meanwhile, 20 of the 2.31 Lakh candidates who appeared in the exam scored 100 percentile in the exam. This year 2 women and 3 non-engineers made it to the list of candidates scoring 100 percentile as opposed to last year when all 20 candidates to score 100 percentile were male and engineers. Prakash Javadekar also tweeted his congratulations to the successful candidates. 
 It remains to be seen if IIM Lucknow pays heed and addresses candidate's plea. 


