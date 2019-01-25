Calicut University Results Announced @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in; Check Now

Calicut University Result: B.Tech, LLB, BBA, B.Sc results announced @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result: Calicut University has announced various results today on the official website of the varsity. The Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) 6th semester, Bachelor of Laws (LLB) 6th semester, and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) 4th semester results have been released on the official websites, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and uoc.ac.in. Calicut University yesterday released the results of M.A in Mass Communication and BA exams held last year. Calicut University results can be accessed from the official websites after entering the register number of the candidates.

Calicut University result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Calicut University result

Calicut University Result: List of results released recently

Calicut University released these results in last three days:

VI Semester Bachelor Of Laws(LLB)Unitary Degree Course Examination 11/2018

VI th Semester B.Tech - Part time .Degree Examination, April 2018 (09 Scheme)

VI th Semester B.Tech.Degree(2009 Scheme) Examination, April 2018

X Semester Bachelor Of Business Administration And Bachelor Of Laws (Honours) Examination 11/2018

Adib-I-Fazil Preliminary Supplementary / Final (Regular/Supplementary) Examination

VI th Semester B.Tech.Degree Examination, April 2018 (14 Scheme)

IV Semester B.Sc (CUCBCSS-UG) reg/suppl/Imp examinations 04/2018

II Semester Master Of Communication And Journalism (CCSS) Examination 6/2018

Revaluation Result of VI Semester BA,BA Afsal-ul-ulama,BSW CUCBCSS Reg/Suppl/Imp Examination 04/2018

II Semester M.A. Journalism And Mass Communication (CCSS) Examination 6/2018

II Semester M.Sc. Aquaculture And Fishery Microbiology (CUCSS) Examination 6/2018

Click here for more Education News

