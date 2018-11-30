Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018 Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info

Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018 Declared

According to sources Calicut University has released the result for B.Com. first semester regular exam. While the result website for Calicut University was inaccessible at the time of writing this article, a source from the University confirmed to NDTV that the result was released at 4:00 pm in the evening today. The website, however, has remained down since the result declaration causing confusion and panic among the students.

Calicut University students enrolled in the B.Com. course can check first semester regular results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info.

Step 2: Click on the examination results tab.

Step 3: Enter the result page.

(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)

Step 4: Click on the results link.

Step 5: Enter the registration number and captcha code.

Step 6: Submit the details.

Step 7: Get the result.

As of now, the website is still unavailable. Students are advised to not panic and try to check their result either in late hours or early morning.

