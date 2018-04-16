Calicut University B.Com Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info; Check Now

Calicut University Results: How to check
The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info
Step 2: Click on the examination results tab
Step 3: Enter the result page
(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)
Step 4: Click on the results link
Step 5: Enter the register number and the captcha code
Step 6: Submit the details
Step 7: Get the result
Calicut University declares these results recently:
III Semester M.A. Philosophy (CUCSS) Examination conducted in December 2017
VIII Sem B Tech (2004 Scheme)Examination conducted in June 2016
Previous Year M.A.Philosophy (Distance) Examination conducted in May 2017
V Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2017
Other Calicut University Results:
Calicut University BSc 4th Semester Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in; Check Now
Calicut University BA, BSW, Afsal 4th Sem May 2017 Results Declared; Check Now
Calicut University Declares Semester Results; Check Details
CommentsCalicut University 1st Sem Degree Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info; Check Now
Click here for more Education News