Calicut University B.Com Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info; Check Now

Calicut University Results: How to check

Calicut University has declared the results of B.Com and B.B.A fifth semester regular, supplementary and improvement examinations held on November 2017. Calicut University Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Communication (B.B.A) first semester results can be accessed from the official websites; www.universityofcalicut.info and www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in . The varsity has also released the results of MA Philosophy third semester examination today. The students who have appeared in the eighth semester B.Tech (2004 Scheme) examination conducted in June 2016 may also check their results.The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.infoStep 2: Click on the examination results tabStep 3: Enter the result page(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)Step 4: Click on the results linkStep 5: Enter the register number and the captcha codeStep 6: Submit the detailsStep 7: Get the resultCalicut University declares these results recently:III Semester M.A. Philosophy (CUCSS) Examination conducted in December 2017VIII Sem B Tech (2004 Scheme)Examination conducted in June 2016Previous Year M.A.Philosophy (Distance) Examination conducted in May 2017V Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2017