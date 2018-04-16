Calicut University B.Com Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info; Check Now

Calicut University has declared the results of B.Com and B.B.A fifth semester regular, supplementary and improvement examinations held on November 2017.

Education | | Updated: April 16, 2018 22:51 IST
Calicut University Result: Calicut University has declared the results of B.Com and B.B.A fifth semester regular, supplementary and improvement examinations held on November 2017. Calicut University Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Communication (B.B.A) first semester results can be accessed from the official websites; www.universityofcalicut.info and www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The varsity has also released the results of MA Philosophy third semester examination today. The students who have appeared in the eighth semester B.Tech (2004 Scheme) examination conducted in June 2016 may also check their results.
 

Calicut University Results: How to check


The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info 

Step 2: Click on the examination results tab

Step 3: Enter the result page

 (or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)

Step 4: Click on the results link

Step 5: Enter the register number and the captcha code

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: Get the result

Calicut University declares these results recently:

III Semester M.A. Philosophy (CUCSS) Examination conducted in December 2017
VIII Sem B Tech (2004 Scheme)Examination conducted in June 2016
Previous Year M.A.Philosophy (Distance) Examination conducted in May 2017
V Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2017

Other Calicut University Results:

