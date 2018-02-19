Calicut University Declares Semester Results; Check Details Candidates can check Calicut University results for 2nd Semester (MSc Zoology, Electronics), 1st Semester BCom, BBA courses on the official website cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Calicut University Results 2017: Know How To Check New Delhi: Calicut University has declared results for second semester MSc Zoology, MSc Electronics courses. Results have been announced for first semester BCom, BBA courses for regular, supplementary, improvement examination. Candidates from the above mentioned courses who had appeared for these examinations can now check their result on the official website of the University at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.



On 17 February, the University declared results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BHA and BTHM results have been declared on the official websites of the varsity, www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and www.universityofcalicut.info. Candidates who had appeared for these first semester BCom, BBA, BHA and BTHM hounours, regular, supplementary and improvement exams held in November 2016. The results are available online. Those who have not checked it can check the same now. Calicut University Result: Know How To Check Step One: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info

Step Two: Click on the examination results tab

Step Three: Enter the result page or else candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)

Step Four: Click on the relevant link

Step Five: Enter the register number and the captcha code

Step Six: Submit the details

Step Seven: Get the result







